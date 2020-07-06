Remains found in rural Bell County positively identified as those of slain Fort Hood soldier

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The attorney representing the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has confirmed the remains found in rural Bell County last week have been positive identified as those of Guillen.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said investigators met with the soldier’s family on Sunday to give them confirmation. KWTX has reached out to the Army Criminal Investigation Division for official confirmation.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood an April 22, 2020.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of Guillen, was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

She arrived at the McLennan County Jail on State Highway 6 early Friday afternoon. She’s scheduled for an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge at 11 a.m. on Monday.

A chilling federal affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Aguilar’s boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill., beat Guillen, with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself in the head early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him.

He died at the scene.

Authorities later arrested Aguilar, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, identified in the affidavit as Robinson’s girlfriend.

She’s charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to online records.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

The affidavit filed in Aguilar’s case says on April 22 Guillen left the room in which she was working to visit the arms room that Robinson controlled to confirm serial numbers of weapons and equipment.

Robinson, who was one of the last people to see Guillen, told investigators Guillen checked several serial numbers and he then gave her the paperwork and serial number for a .50 caliber machine gun that needed repairs, the affidavit says.

“He said she left the arms room and he believed she would have gone next to the motor pool,” but soldiers there told investigators she never arrived, the affidavit says.

Aguilar initially told investigators that she was with Robinson all night on April 22, but on June 30 she admitted that Robinson told her “he struck a female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood,” the affidavit says.

“Spc. Robinson then placed her in a box and moved the box to a location near the Leon River,” the affidavit says.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw Robinson pulling a large, wheeled “tough box” out of the arms room in which he worked, load it into his vehicle and drive away, the affidavit says.

Late on April 22 or early on the morning of April 23, Robinson picked up Aguilar at a gas station and took her to the site near the river, the affidavit says.

“Robinson walked Aguilar over to the woods and opened up a box for Aguilar and she saw a dead female inside the box. Aguilar, on a later date, identified the dead female as Vanessa Guillen,” the affidavit says.

“To more easily dispose of and to conceal the body of the dead female, Spc. Robinson and Aguilar proceeded to dismember the dead female’s body. They used a hatchet or ax and a machete type knife. They removed the limbs and the head from the body. Spc. Robinson and Aguilar attempted to burn the body; however, the body would not burn completely. They placed the dead female in three separate holes and covered up the remains.”

The two returned to the site on April 26, uncovered the remains and “continued the process of breaking down the remains,” which were burned again.

Cellphone records showed that both Robinson and Aguilar were near the Leon River together on April 23 and again on April 26, the affidavit says.

Authorities searched the area on June 21 and discovered a burn site and “what appeared to be the burned remains of a plastic tote or tough box” in an area near where Robinson’s phone was pinged.

Nine days later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the river discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains have not yet been confirmed to be Guillen’s.

The affidavit does not suggest a motive for the killing.

Robinson was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood.

He was not Guillen’s supervisor, but did work in a building adjacent to where Guillen worked, Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps said during a news conference earlier Thursday.

An investigation into allegations that Guillen, who was promoted to the rank of specialist on July 1, was sexually harassed continues, Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt said during the news conference, but so far authorities have made no connection between the allegations and her disappearance.

The investigation, he said, “has not found any connection between sexual harassment and Vanessa’s disappearance.”

“However all sexual harassment allegations are being investigated in this case as they are in every other instance because sexual harassment is categorically adverse to our army values.”

Efflandt said he regrets he wasn’t able to address all of Guillen’s family’s concerns.

“What I was able to share was tempered by my responsibility to protect the integrity of the investigation so we could find Vanessa…and prosecute those responsible for this travesty…and be in a position to punish them,”

“Vanessa Guillen is a loss for all of us,” he said.

