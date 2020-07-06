THSCA Convention and Coaching School goes all virtual

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Monday that they’ve canceled the in-person 2020 THSCA Coaching School & Convention in San Antonio and will be moving to a virtual format. The abbreviated coaching school will be in the afternoons from July 19th-21st.

After careful consultation w/ our Board & with due regard to the increased uncertainty of the COVID-19 climate in SA, we are cancelling the in-person 2020 THSCA Coaching School & Convention & will be moving the convention entirely Virtual.



Press Release: https://t.co/RPUINn37NR pic.twitter.com/CtKxfOCuji — THSCA (@THSCAcoaches) July 6, 2020

The annual get-together for coaches is a big part of their summer. A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora explained, “In 26 years, I’ve never missed a coaching school, so it’s going to be tough not to get to see everybody because that’s a great get-together, but for the safety of everybody, I think they’re making the right decision to do this.” Fedora continued, “Some guys you don’t get to see but once a year, and seeing all the guys in the coaching tree that you’ve coached with, from when you started out your first year and getting to see some of those guys. Always what I tell my coaches, when you go to that you try and learn one new thing that you come back with. It’s always a great get-together to be around all the coaches and seeing everybody. Texas High School Coaches Association is one of the best.”

Fedora’s brother, Larry, who is Baylor’s offensive coordinator, was scheduled to be one of the keynote speakers in San Antonio. Speakers now will most likely be talking online from their offices.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.