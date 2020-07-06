Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD teachers recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Three Bryan ISD teachers were named to the Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development’s 2020 Dean’s Roundtable.

Colleen Holmes is a Bryan High aquatic science teacher.

Laura King serves as a Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex scientific research teacher.

And Jaime Mosqueda is a Johnson Elementary in Bryan ISD dual language teacher.

All three will be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments.

For the past 29 years, the Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development has provided a unique opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate educators across the state. Since 1991, more than 600 individuals have been honored for their dedicated leadership and service to our communities.

Since its inception, the Dean’s Roundtable event has raised more than $450,000 to support scholarships, programs and college initiatives.

