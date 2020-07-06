Tropical Storm Edouard forms over the far north Atlantic

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Edouard, well northeast of Bermuda. As of 9:30pm Sunday, the upgrade was made from the previous status of Tropical Depression FIVE.
As of 10pm CDT, here is the latest information about Edouard:
Location: 685 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland
Maximum Sustained Wind: 40mph
Movement: northeast at 35mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 1008mb
As of the first advisory, tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 60 miles out from the center of this tropical storm. No watches or warnings have been issued as this is expected to remain over open water.
Below is the first forecast discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center:
