Tropical Storm Edouard forms over the far north Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Edouard, well northeast of Bermuda. As of 9:30pm Sunday, the upgrade was made from the previous status of Tropical Depression FIVE.

As of 10pm CDT, here is the latest information about Edouard:

Location: 685 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland

Maximum Sustained Wind: 40mph

Movement: northeast at 35mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1008mb

As of the first advisory, tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 60 miles out from the center of this tropical storm. No watches or warnings have been issued as this is expected to remain over open water.

Below is the first forecast discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center:

Satellite images indicate that the cyclone has become better organized during the past several hours, with a large convective burst causing a better-defined low-level circulation. While the center is now becoming exposed due to southwesterly shear, the maximum winds have almost certainly increased from earlier, so the initial wind speed is set to 35 kt. A recent partial ASCAT pass of at least 30 kt outside the RMW also supports the upgrade to a tropical storm, and the CIMSS satellite consensus (SATCON) is even higher than the analyzed intensity. Edouard is moving northeastward even faster than before, or 055/30 kt. Model guidance is in fairly good agreement on a quick northeastward or east-northeastward motion for the next couple of days before the system degenerates into a trough. Extratropical transition is anticipated by 24 hours due to forcing from a middle-latitude trough and a frontal boundary. Some minor strengthening of Edouard due to the transition process is possible over the next day or so before the global models show a gradual weakening. The track forecast has been adjusted a bit faster to account for the latest guidance and initial forward speed, and the intensity forecast has also been nudged upward to account for the current wind speed. Edouard is the earliest known 5th named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era (1966-present), breaking the record formerly held by Emily on July 12, 2005.

