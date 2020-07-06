Work nearing completion on three new Highway 105 bridges after extensive delay

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -

After years of delays, a major bridge project is getting closer to completion on State Highway 105. Three new bridges are being built between Brenham and Navasota.

The Brazos River Bridge part of that project has seen it’s share of problems from erosion along the Brazos River to flooding. Hurricane Harvey also made access to the site difficult. TxDOT announced they’ve made lots of progress on construction in recent months.

The Brazos River Bridge for Highway 105 is 66-years-old and retiring soon. Three new bridges will open soon on Highway 105, crossing over the Brazos and Navasota Rivers and Coles Creek. The work is happening in Grimes, Brazos and Washington Counties.

”It’s scary. There’s no shoulder to go to. It’s very narrow. You have 18-wheelers going through, flying through and it just shakes your car and it’s just really scary because you have nowhere to go,” said Laura Cervantes, a Navasota driver.

Cervantes said the safety improvements are needed even if the timeline took longer than residents would like.

”There’s nothing much we can do about Mother Nature but looks like the guys are back on it and ready to get it going,” said Cervantes. “Those old bridges are pretty scary passing through.”

”I mean I want it safe and secure so if it takes a little bit longer, it takes a little bit longer so I know that everybody’s anxious for it to be open,” said Gwen Lamascus, another Navasota driver. She has family in Brenham and makes this drive several days a week.

“I worry about erosion and how that main bridge is going to hold up,” Lamascus added.

The Texas Department of Transportation said work will soon shift to building new roads leading up to the new bridges.

”It’s going to be exciting to have something nice and safe to drive through,” said Cervantes.

TxDOT said the three new bridges should be open by the end of the year if the weather holds up. They are costing taxpayers $34.4 million to build.

Work on the Brazos River Bridge came to a halt in 2017 and resumed in the summer of 2019.

