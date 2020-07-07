Advertisement

2020 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo canceled amid COVID-19 health concerns

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another community event has been canceled due to coronavirus. The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo has been canceled, citing public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo team will be moving forward with planning the 2020 BVFR Youth Livestock Show with more details being released in the coming months, as part of their effort to “show our full support for the youth the Texas,” according to the announcement. The 2020 BVFR will award over $30,000 in awards and scholarships this year.

The organization spoke to county officials, and they said it became clear that canceling was the best choice for the fair and the Brazos Valley community.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Dr. Jim Mazurkiewicz, BVFR Board President. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, competitors and exhibitors, community outreach groups and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brings them.”

But, don’t lose hope. Provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will return October 15-17 and 22-24, 2021.

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Brazos Valley,” Mrs. Tizard-Meyer said. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.”

We are saddened to announce today that the 2020 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will be cancelled. To read the full press release click here. https://www.brazosvalleyfair.com/press_release.aspx?p=16

Posted by Brazos Valley Fair on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

