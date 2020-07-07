Above average hurricane season likely to continue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Citing an already busy start to the Atlantic hurricane season, Colorado State’s newest projection for the remainder of the hurricane season to have 20 named storms before the year is done.

The newest outlook from the forecasting group continues to call for an above average hurricane season, with 20 named storms. (KBTX)

The alphabet for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season (KBTX)

This forecast includes the five that have already formed this year.

called for 16 named storms. The forecast team at CSU has also added one more to their hurricane prediction, and maintain their prediction that 4 of the hurricanes that form this year will be major (Category 3 strength or higher).

A large scale circulation called El Niño is not expected to form this year, which typically allows for lighter upper level winds in the Tropical Atlantic during the summer and fall. Lighter winds are better conditions for tropical storms to form. Forecasters also noted an already warmer than average Tropical Atlantic, stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to near the Equator. Warmer water provides better fuel for organizing tropical storms.

"Average" or "normal" (over the past 30 years) is defined as 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, with 3 of those being major hurricanes. This outlook does not attempt to predict how many storms will make landfall or impact the United States.

it would tie 1933 as the 2nd most active season on record. 2005 remains the most active on record, with 28 named storms having formed that year.

Hurricane season lasts until November 30.

Another reason for continued active Atlantic #hurricane seasonal forecast from CSU is due to very active West African monsoon. More robust easterly waves and more conducive upper-level winds for hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic are typically associated with active monsoon. pic.twitter.com/FSEbwjOBZl — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2020

