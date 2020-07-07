Advertisement

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.
Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.(Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo/Released)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says it is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says shots were reported fired on the base around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and military police cordoned off the area but it’s unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

The spokeswoman says no injuries have been reported but a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Education

Collaborative Learning Center preschool opening near Texas A&M

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Collaborative Learning Center, a new affordable preschool, will open Aug. 3 near Texas A&M University.

Latest News

News

Above average hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The forecast from Colorado State University sites an above average start and warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic.

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

News

Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full, no more appointments available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Free COVID-19 testing is taking place this week, but all timeslots are full for Tuesday and Wednesday.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.