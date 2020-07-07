All Brazos Valley counties now fall under Gov. Abbott’s face cover order

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every county in the Brazos Valley now falls under Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask mandate. The governor’s order has been in effect since Friday July 3.

The order mandates that counties with fewer than 21 active COVID-19 cases can ask the state for an exemption. If a county has more than 20 active COVID-19 cases, they must “wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public,” according to the order.

Read Governor Abbott’s executive order requiring face coverings statewide

Madison and Leon Counties were at first exempt from the face cover order because both counties had fewer than 21 active cases, but within the last 24 hours both have been taken off that list.

Leon County sent out a public safety alert on Monday, stating that there are 34 active cases and “all citizens of Leon County [must] wear a face covering.” Madison County released an announcement Tuesday, stating that “due to the marked increase in positive results for Madison County... Madison County is no longer exempt from the Texas Executive Order GA-29 face covering requirement.”

You can find a full list of exempted counties here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.