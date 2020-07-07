Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas toddler

Anyone with any information about Zamaya’s abduction is urged to call the Center Police Department ay (936) 598-2788 or call 911.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Center girl who was allegedly abducted by her father Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon after the Center Police Department activated the Deep East Texas Amber Alert program.

The missing girl has been identified as Zamaya Whitaker. She is described as being 2-feet 6 inches tall and about 30 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, and two of her front teeth are missing/damaged. When Zamaya was last seen, she was wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

According to the Deep East Texas Amber Alert, the suspect, Zenas Whitaker violently abducted Zamaya from her home in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center at about noon on Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of County Road 1211, near Lake Pinkston in Shelby County, where her father abandoned their vehicle.

Zenas Whitaker is Zamaya’s father. He is 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 150 pounds, and he has black hair and brown eyes.

The brown Ford that Zenas Whitaker was allegedly in after he abandoned his vehicle was found in Nacogdoches, according to Melissa Russell, the coordinator of the Deep East Texas Amber Alert Plan. Authorities believe Zenas Whitaker is now driving a blue Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate MDD4900.

The Deep East Texas Amber Alert stated that authorities think that Zamaya’s life may be in danger.

