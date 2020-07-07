Be Remarkable: Aggie Max Gerall is helping A&M’s support staff during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is a good looking, well-run campus and it’s largely thanks to an amazing support staff sometimes called the “Invisible Aggies.” They’re the maintenance, lawn care, dining, and custodial workers who are essential to keeping the campus operating.

“They do so much for our community,” said Max Gerall, founder and CEO of the non-profit The REACH Project, an organization created to help the school’s support staff with housing, healthcare, and economic needs and other vital resources.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerall and his team of volunteers and staff, along with several area restaurants, have worked to provide more than 16,000 free meals to workers and their families who have been financially impacted by the virus.

“They’re the reason A&M functions and they’re the reason A&M works, so I thought it was a great opportunity for me as a student to give back,” said Gerall.

His friend Lisa Floyd nominated Max to be this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

“Max is simply an amazing human being. Here’s been there to fill the gap and has coordinated a mass effort with volunteers, local restaurants, and Chartwells Catering to provide free family meals for these workers,” said Floyd. “I cannot think of many people who have the servant’s heart that Max Gerall possesses. He works tirelessly to provide for the workers that are often overlooked at Texas A&M, and he does so at no profit for himself.”

Gerall launched The REACH Project in 2017 after meeting and becoming friends with Melissa Martinez, an on-campus dining hall cashier. Through their friendship, he learned about the hardships the more than 3,000 contract service employees face.

