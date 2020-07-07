Advertisement

Big Tex will have to wait another year, State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19

"Until we meet again in 2021"
Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas.
Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas.(Photo credit: Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said the announcement on the State Fair of Texas website. “The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”  

The fair took input from fairgoers, concession vendors, commercial exhibitors, medical experts, government officials, and more to come to its conclusion. Those in charge of the fair realize the economic impact this will have, but said “we must do what is right for the health and wellness of our community.”

The State Fair of Texas is hopeful that the show will go on next year, and they already have countdown to the 2021 State Fair of Texas. The countdown reads that the fair is 443 days away.

To read the full statement from State Fair of Texas, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 7/7

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Historical Commission receives Distinguished Service Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
The Brazos County Historical Commission has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award that honors county historical commissions that go above and beyond to fulfill their preservation mission.

News

Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

Education

Collaborative Learning Center preschool opening near Texas A&M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Collaborative Learning Center, a new affordable preschool, will open Aug. 3 near Texas A&M University.

Latest News

News

Above average hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
The forecast from Colorado State University sites an above average start and warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic.

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

News

Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full, no more appointments available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Free COVID-19 testing is taking place this week, but all timeslots are full for Tuesday and Wednesday.

News

Texas congresswoman, 87 colleagues support review of Guillen case

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Texas congresswoman and 87 members of Congress are supporting an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of a 20-year-old soldier who was found dead more than two months after she disappeared.

News

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

News

In its final news conference, Brazos Co Health Dept provides COVID-19 latest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Officials say much of the community spread can be linked to parties young people are attending.