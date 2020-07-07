Big Tex will have to wait another year, State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said the announcement on the State Fair of Texas website. “The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”

The fair took input from fairgoers, concession vendors, commercial exhibitors, medical experts, government officials, and more to come to its conclusion. Those in charge of the fair realize the economic impact this will have, but said “we must do what is right for the health and wellness of our community.”

The State Fair of Texas is hopeful that the show will go on next year, and they already have countdown to the 2021 State Fair of Texas. The countdown reads that the fair is 443 days away.

