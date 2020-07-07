Bombers series with Frisco on hold

The Brazos Valley Bombers series opener with Frisco tonight at Dr. Pepper Ballpark will not be played. Multiple members of the RoughRiders front office have tested positive for COVID-19. Bombers head coach James Dillard told KBTX Sports there is a chance that the two teams could play a double header on Thursday at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco but fans would not be allowed at the game. The three game series between the Bombers and RoughRiders was scheduled to be played Tuesday through Thursday.

The COVID-19 positive results also forced the RoughRiders to cancel their series last week against the Amarillo Sod Squad.

The Bombers will return home to Travis Park Friday night to open a three game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters