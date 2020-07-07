Advertisement

Bombers series with Frisco on hold

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Brazos Valley Bombers series opener with Frisco tonight at Dr. Pepper Ballpark will not be played. Multiple members of the RoughRiders front office have tested positive for COVID-19. Bombers head coach James Dillard told KBTX Sports there is a chance that the two teams could play a double header on Thursday at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco but fans would not be allowed at the game. The three game series between the Bombers and RoughRiders was scheduled to be played Tuesday through Thursday.

The COVID-19 positive results also forced the RoughRiders to cancel their series last week against the Amarillo Sod Squad.

The Bombers will return home to Travis Park Friday night to open a three game series with the Acadiana Cane Cutters 

Latest News

Sports

Kansas City’s Keller and O’Hearn test positive

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals say right-hander Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Kelby Weyler and Jacob Ashkinos Named TCL South Players of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas Collegiate League
With week one of the 2020 season in the books, the Texas Collegiate League has announced Kelby Weyler of the Brazos Valley Bombers and Jacob Ashkinos of the Round Rock Hairy Men were named the TCL South Division players of the week.

Sports

Texas, OU still hopeful to play Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Despite the State Fair of Texas being canceled due to COVID-19, both the University of Texas and Oklahoma University are optimistic about playing their storied football rivalry at the Cotton Bowl this year.

Sports

MLB releases 2020 schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Major League Baseball released their abbreviated 2020 regular season schedule on Monday. Each team will play a 60 game regular season beginning July 24th.

Latest News

Sports

FC Dallas withdraws from MLS is Back tournament

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

THSCA Convention and Coaching School goes all virtual

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Monday that they’ve canceled the in-person 2020 THSCA Coaching School & Convention in San Antonio and will be moving to a virtual format. The abbreviated coaching school will be in the afternoons from July 19th-21st.

Sports

Chiefs agree to 10 year contract extension with Patrick Mahomes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement with Patrick Mahomes which is expected to be the “richest contract in NFL history.” The MVP quarterback still has 2 years left on his current deal, so this contract would keep Mahomes as the Chiefs’ cornerstone through 2031.

Sports

Nationals, Astros cancel workouts because of testing delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the baseball season.

Sports

NHL says 35 players test positive in month or so

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The National Hockey League says 35 total players have tested positive for the coronavirus over roughly the past month.

Sports

Texas Rangers slugger Gallo tests positive

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, though the team said the All-Star right fielder is asymptomatic.