Advertisement

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.

The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" were he to contract it.

He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70% of the population falling ill with COVID-19, and that local authorities' measures to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

Cities and states last month began lifting restrictions that had been imposed to control the spread of the virus, as their statistical curves of deaths began to decline along with the occupation rate of its intensive-care units. Brazil, the world's sixth most populous nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the global hot spots of the pandemic.

On Monday, Bolsonaro told supporters in Brasilia that he underwent an X-ray of his lungs that showed they were clean, and that he would be tested for COVID-19. On Tuesday, he told CNN Brasil that his fever had subsided.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian leader celebrated the U.S. Independence Day with the nation's ambassador to Brazil, then shared pictures on social media showing him with his arm around the ambassador alongside several ministers and aides. None wore masks, despite being in close quarters.

The U.S. Embassy said on Twitter on Monday that Ambassador Todd Chapman is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms but would be tested.

Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida. Multiple members of his delegation to the U.S. were later reported to be infected with the virus.

More than 65,000 Brazilians have so far died from COVID-19 and more than 1,500,000 have been infected. Both numbers are the world’s second-highest totals, and are considered to be undercounts to the lack of widespread testing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Updated: 22 minutes ago
An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Education

Collaborative Learning Center preschool opening near Texas A&M

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Collaborative Learning Center, a new affordable preschool, will open Aug. 3 near Texas A&M University.

Latest News

News

Above average hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The forecast from Colorado State University sites an above average start and warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic.

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

News

Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full, no more appointments available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Free COVID-19 testing is taking place this week, but all timeslots are full for Tuesday and Wednesday.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.