Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,321 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 34 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

23 people are currently hospitalized. Eight people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,271 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Brazos County Hospitals are at 63 percent total bed occupancy, the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,626. There have been 22,333 tests performed.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 241
  • 77802: 210
  • 77803: 726
  • 77805: 7
  • 77806: 3
  • 77807: 163
  • 77808: 123
  • 77840: 497
  • 77841: 3
  • 77843: 4
  • 77845: 586
  • 77866: 1
  • 77868: 6
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin5390
Brazos1,3212,626
Burleson3893
Grimes253560
Houston3489
Lee1936
Leon612
Madison1832
Milam27120
Montgomery1,0612,550
Robertson5666
San Jacinto4063
Trinity2548
Walker4402,259
Waller53172
Washington107318

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 501 staffed hospital beds with 193 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 44 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 52 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 53 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 90 total cases, and 37 cases have recovered.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 93 total cases, and 49 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 68 total cases in the county and 66 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 32 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 185 active cases and 407 total cases. There have been 222 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 89 total cases of COVID-19. There are 34 active cases active and 54 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 27 active cases. The county has a total of 85 cases, with 42 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 34 active cases. The county has 46 total cases, with 12 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 32 cases with 14 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 120 total cases and 93 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,061 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,550 total cases and 1,452 recovered cases. There are currently 31 hospitalizations and there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 56 active COVID-19 cases, with 66 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 28
  • 77856 - 20
  • 77837 - 5
  • 76629 - 2
  • 77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 23 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 48 total cases with 23 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,259 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 440 cases are active in the community and 188 are recovered community cases. 1,631 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There are 172 total cases and 119 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 107 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 318 total cases with 179 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 94,120 active cases and 103,782 recoveries. There have been 200,557 total cases reported and 2,431,861 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,655 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 36,597 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 6 at 3:50 p.m.

