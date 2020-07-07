Advertisement

Brazos County Historical Commission receives Distinguished Service Award

brazos county
brazos county(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Historical Commission members have a big reason to celebrate.

They have been awarded the Distinguished Service Award that honors county historical commissions that go above and beyond to fulfill their preservation mission.

There are 254 counties in the state and 79 received an award for the work they did in 2019, including Brazos County.

“We’re volunteers and appointed to it but we all love history. We work to be a very diverse group of volunteers to get all of the history of the county recorded and monumented literally,” said Brazos County Historical Commission Chairman Henry Mayo.

The Brazos County Historic Commission was acknowledged at Commissioners Court this morning.

