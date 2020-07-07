Advertisement

Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full for Tuesday, appointments now required

Tests appointments are still available for Wednesday
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WCAX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Expo is hosting free mobile COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Wednesday, but all appointments are now taken for Tuesday. You now have to have an appointment in order to get tested. Officials initially said they were highly encouraged, but not required.

Times are still available for Wednesday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit txcovidtest.org to sign up. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5. You do not need to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

The tests are provided by the Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

