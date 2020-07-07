Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full for Tuesday, appointments now required

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Expo is hosting free mobile COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Wednesday, but all appointments are now taken for Tuesday. You now have to have an appointment in order to get tested. Officials initially said they were highly encouraged, but not required.

Times are still available for Wednesday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit txcovidtest.org to sign up. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5. You do not need to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

The tests are provided by the Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Due to the overwhelming response for the free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos County Expo Center today, you must have an appointment to get tested. All appointments for today are full, but there are times available for tomorrow. — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) July 7, 2020

