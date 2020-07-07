Advertisement

Police: Calls about illegal fireworks on Fourth of July double since 2019

Fireworks are illegal within Bryan College Station city limits
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local law enforcement says there was a significant increase in calls for shots fired or fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend this year.

Fireworks are illegal to use in the Bryan and College Station city limits.

College Station police say they responded to 52 calls of shots fired or fireworks July 3-July 7 in 2019. This year, CSPD says they responded to 125.

Bryan police saw a more significant increase, from 95 calls in 2019 to 221 in 2020.

Police say they expect to respond to more of these calls in the coming days as well.

Bryan residents Kay and Ray Sanders say it is common for them to hear fireworks in their neighborhood during the Independence Day holiday.

“Once we realized it was fireworks and we heard it regularly every night, I began to applaud it that people were expressing in a positive way patriotism,” said Kay.

Her husband Ray says he believes that with the pandemic, it makes sense that there was more calls this year.

Police say people caught using fireworks in the city limits can receive a citation.

“It significantly impacts our response time. We get so many calls for fireworks or gunshots that our officers have to go check on these and make sure they are not ongoing,” said Officer Kole Taylor. “There are other ways of going about it without putting your house or family, or other people’s property in danger.”

