Collaborative Learning Center preschool opening near Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Collaborative Learning Center, a new affordable preschool, will open Aug. 3 near Texas A&M University. The preschool is opening to address the shortage of “quality programs for young children in the Brazos Valley,” according to a statement from the Texas A&M University System.

This school will give students from the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M the opportunity to work with the preschoolers and their teachers, while also providing a “state-of-the-art school” for parents to send their children to.

“CLC was designed to become an exemplary model of community cooperation and collaboration that offers research-based, high quality programs,” said the executive director of Collaborative Learning Center, Vicki Gibson, Ph.D. “CLC will provide instruction, childcare and onsite professional development that informs and supports parents, local childcare staff and educators and persons working for local agencies that serve children and families.”

The preschool will serve up to 263 children and will be open year-round, excluding holidays. Hours are 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To enroll or set up a tour, visit https://tamuclc.com/registration/ or call (979) 485-1308.

The school is located 1411 Hensel Street in College Station. More information is available here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.