College Station motorcycle officer okay following crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say one of their motorcycle officers is doing okay after he was struck Tuesday afternoon on Wellborn Road at Holleman Road.

Crash involving a police motorcycle — At about 3:36 p.m. a silver SUV in the outside northbound lane of Wellborn Rd., just north of Holleman Dr., began moving into the inside lane, striking a CSPD police motorcycle (northbound in the inside lane). pic.twitter.com/vuEmbyGpmY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 7, 2020

Police say the driver of an SUV was moving from one lane to another when the officer was hit. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side. The officer had minor injuries. Police said the officer’s ballistic vest was damaged but prevented additional injuries.

The SUV driver was not hurt. Both vehicles had minor damage, said police.

In accordance with policy for crashes involving departmental vehicles, a supervisor responded to the investigation. The driver of the SUV was cited for Unsafe Lane Change. The scene was cleared at about 4:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: College Station police and fire on the scene of a crash at Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive. Expect delays in the area. (4:10 p.m.)



(Photo credit: Jaa’lah Bowser) pic.twitter.com/PftD1dNe4i — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 7, 2020

