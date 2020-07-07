College Station motorcycle officer okay following crash
The officer was struck by an SUV Tuesday afternoon on Wellborn Road near the A&M campus.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say one of their motorcycle officers is doing okay after he was struck Tuesday afternoon on Wellborn Road at Holleman Road.
Police say the driver of an SUV was moving from one lane to another when the officer was hit. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side. The officer had minor injuries. Police said the officer’s ballistic vest was damaged but prevented additional injuries.
The SUV driver was not hurt. Both vehicles had minor damage, said police.
In accordance with policy for crashes involving departmental vehicles, a supervisor responded to the investigation. The driver of the SUV was cited for Unsafe Lane Change. The scene was cleared at about 4:30 p.m.
