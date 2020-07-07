Create a work of art from the comforts of home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Painting with a Twist in College Station has created “Twist at Home” kits that give you the ability to paint at home in virtual classes or at your own pace.

There are over 150 ptions according to Kim Augsburger, Painting with a Twist’s owner. Select from a wide range of events covering everything from beach settings to Baby Yoda to night skies.

Everything you need to create your masterpiece is included in the kit like paint, paint brushes, and your paint surface like a canvas.

“We get the kits ready for you,” said Augsburger. “You come on the day and time we have established on our website and we stick it in your car.”

Once at home, you can paint on your own with printed out step by step instruction, follow video tutorials, or tune in a live class via Zoom.

Reservations can be made online by clicking here.

Painting with a Twist also can ship kits to your home, which Augsburger recommends for team building and corporate events.

“We’re all on different spectrums of the COVID situation. Some people are comfortable coming out to the studio some are not. So we have the option to do whatever your choice is. You can still twist at home or you can twist in the studio.”

For in-person classes, people will be sat six feet apart and all COVID-19 protocols are enforced inside the Painting with a Twist studio, according to Augsburger.

Painting with a Twist is located at 1643 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.