Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.(Source: Dunkin')
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of the partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon told Today Food.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” Jaspon said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Updated: 22 minutes ago
An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Education

Collaborative Learning Center preschool opening near Texas A&M

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Collaborative Learning Center, a new affordable preschool, will open Aug. 3 near Texas A&M University.

Latest News

News

Above average hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The forecast from Colorado State University sites an above average start and warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic.

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

News

Brazos County free COVID-19 testing full, no more appointments available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Free COVID-19 testing is taking place this week, but all timeslots are full for Tuesday and Wednesday.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.