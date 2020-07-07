In its final news conference, Brazos Co Health Dept provides COVID-19 latest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials on Monday provided the latest update on COVID-19 in the area. The agency said this was the last regular weekly scheduled news conference for the virus, although daily reports would still be provided to the public and media.

In the past week, 589 additional new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed by officials in Brazos County and 33% of those cases are patients 18 - 24 years old. Hospitalizations had also increased over the past week, including more younger patients. Hospital data showed there were a handful of patients with the virus discharged over the July 4th weekend which allowed for more bed space. On Monday, hospital occupancy was hovering around 62%.

Five additional deaths were reported in the past week. These patients were all hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s Alternate Health Authority, clarified in the briefing that patients who tested positive were not being ‘double counted’ if they required additional testing following their first positive test. He also shared good news for vaccines that are now moving into phase three of approval, which is the phase that shows researchers how the drugs affect patients.

Brazos County’s positivity rate for the past few days has been near 50%, meaning nearly half of all patients tested are receiving a positive result.

A significant portion of total cases in Brazos County have been linked to people in their 30s and 20s, and Dr. Sullivan on Monday said many community spread cases have been traced back to gathering and parties, especially where alcohol is involved, which lowers the inhibitions.

City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney attended Monday’s briefing and confirmed the city had received multiple complaints over the weekend of businesses that were violating face-mask orders and social distancing rules. Mooney said the city would be following up with those businesses immediately.

Brazos County on Monday reported more than 2,500 total cases and the number of recovered cases now exceeds 1,000.

Free mobile testing is available Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brazos County Expo Center. No appointment is required although it is encouraged.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.