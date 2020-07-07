Advertisement

Inmate at Brazos County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

First positive COVID-19 case at the Brazos County Jail.
Brazos County Jail
Brazos County Jail(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate at the Brazos County jail has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the first positive case the jail has had.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, more than a week ago an inmate was transferred from Brazos County to another facility. During the transfer, the inmate had a medical screening and tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brazos County Jail locked down the dorm they were in and tested all 56 inmates and five staff members they came in contact with. One test came back positive. Twelve tests have come back negative, and they are waiting on the other results.

The inmate who has tested positive is in isolation.

