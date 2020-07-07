Advertisement

Kelby Weyler and Jacob Ashkinos Named TCL South Players of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas Collegiate League
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Bryan/College Station, TX - July 7, 2020 - With week one of the 2020 season in the books, the Texas Collegiate League has announced Kelby Weyler of the Brazos Valley Bombers and Jacob Ashkinos of the Round Rock Hairy Men were named the TCL South Division players of the week. 

Weyler, from Lamar University, has started off hot for the Bombers and has been a huge part of the 4-2 start down in the Brazos Valley. Weyler leads the Texas Collegiate League with 14 hits, which included a four-hit game in Victoria on Saturday. He has recorded multiple hits in five of his six games so far this season, earning himself an impressive .500 average through 28 at-bats. The shortstop also leads the team in runs scored with six while also notching three stolen bases and playing solid defense at short-stop for the 1st place Bombers. 

Ashkinos, a senior out of Baylor University, has not allowed a run so far this season. Jacob has recorded 10 strikeouts out of the 21 batters faced, including six out of the 11 Sod Dogs he faced on Sunday. He has only allowed one hit and one walk through his six innings of work in relief for the Hairy Men. He is just one of two players in the league to not allow a run through 6+ innings pitched on the young season. 

For more information on the 2020 TCL season, please go to www.texascollegiateleague.com. To follow all developments for the TCL and follow us on Twitter: @TCLBaseball

