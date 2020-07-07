Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE FAIR

State Fair of Texas cancelled due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The director of the board for the State Fair of Texas says the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Board chair Gina Norris said Tuesday that health and safety were the top prioirty. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the fair made the safe and responsible decision. Dallas County has reported more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, Texas has confirmed more than 198,000 cases. The board said the future of football games traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair, including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry, will be decided by the NCAA, conferences and participating universities.

CONSTABLE SHOT-TEXAS

Officer hurt, man killed after shooting in Harris County

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. The shooting happened early Tuesday in Harris County. Authorities say two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment when a man shot one of the officers in the stomach. The officers returned fire, killing the man. The wounded constable is expected to make a full recovery.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

RICKEY SMILEY-DAUGHTER SHOT

Rickey Smiley's daughter injured after being shot in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. Smiley said on his show Monday that his daughter was shot Sunday night. Smiley said that his daughter was “going to be fine” and he was headed to Houston to be with her. Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name. Houston police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-TEXAS

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick's broadcast company won federal loan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's broadcasting company in Houston was among the Texas companies that received a government loan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Patrick spokeswoman Sherry Sylvester said received $179,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. She says the money was used to cover the payroll and expenses of 13 employees. Patrick's political career was launched on conservative talk radio. The Paycheck Protection Program is the centerpiece of the federal government’s plan to rescue an economy devastated by shutdowns and uncertainty. The

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hospitalizations across Texas have more than doubled in the last two weeks _ rising to 8,698 people in hospitals on Monday. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. Along the Texas-Mexico border, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said over the weekend that two severely ill patients were flown hundreds of miles north to Dallas and San Antonio because hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at full capacity. Texas surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESS LOANS-POLITICS

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of government data that was released Monday. Many of the Trump-connected businesses were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April. All told, the Trump supporters who run these companies have collectively contributed at least $11.1 million since May 2015 to committees supporting Trump. Each donor gave at least $20,000. Trump's campaign calls the program a resounding success.

AP-US-REHAB-MADE-IN-AMERICA

Review finds many who work during rehab aren't being paid

Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Many of the programs claim the work is treatment, often calling it “work therapy.” Labor experts call it illegal. For the first time, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has determined how widespread these programs have become, identifying at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that have required participants to work without pay.

AP-US-TEXAS-POLICE-SHOOTING-IRVING

Police: Man who traded gunfire with Texas police killed self

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Irving police say 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say his wife has been released from the hospital. Police say officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5. In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will scheduled a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running. Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take ”well more” than 30 days.