Advertisement

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement is investigating after a human head was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

Officials are not releasing additional details at this time.

Police say they discovered the head on the roadway of 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Street South in St. Pete. Anyone with any information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 7/7

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Brazos County Historical Commission receives Distinguished Service Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
The Brazos County Historical Commission has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award that honors county historical commissions that go above and beyond to fulfill their preservation mission.

News

Big Tex will have to wait another year, State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

News

Brazos County confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.