Scattered rain and storms possible Tuesday, heat turns up soon

We’ll give it another shot today! Showers and storms are ongoing just to the north of the Brazos Valley this morning, but we’ll look for local development a little later today. Keep the rain gear on hand, but don’t let it weigh you down - it’ll be mighty steamy today. Those who don’t see rain will see heat index soar up to 104 by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any storms that do pop up could be capable of an inch or more, but we’re only going for about 40% coverage through the end of the evening.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Wednesday, but high pressure comes into focus by the end of the week, likely giving us our first triple digit temperatures of the year. It’ll be the hottest stretch we’ve seen so far this year, with highs in the triple digits and overnight lows only near 80 degrees through the end of next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

