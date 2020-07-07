Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms possible Tuesday, heat turns up soon

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll give it another shot today! Showers and storms are ongoing just to the north of the Brazos Valley this morning, but we’ll look for local development a little later today. Keep the rain gear on hand, but don’t let it weigh you down - it’ll be mighty steamy today. Those who don’t see rain will see heat index soar up to 104 by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any storms that do pop up could be capable of an inch or more, but we’re only going for about 40% coverage through the end of the evening.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Wednesday, but high pressure comes into focus by the end of the week, likely giving us our first triple digit temperatures of the year. It’ll be the hottest stretch we’ve seen so far this year, with highs in the triple digits and overnight lows only near 80 degrees through the end of next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Passing Rain & Storms Possible Tonight - Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Damp, humid, and very warm start to the week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered Rain Possible Next 36-48 Hours

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fingers Crossed: Scattered Rain Moving South out of North / Central Texas

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/4

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT

Forecast

Fireworks plans in good shape, rain chances creep back in Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Hot and hazy July 4th, with a small shot at a few isolated showers

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Hottest days of the year (so far) this holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Nearing the Triple Digit Mark for the 4th

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Plenty of heat, modest rain chance into the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast