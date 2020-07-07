Texas A&M responds to new ICE guidelines for international students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M President Michael K. Young issued a statement Tuesday to the new federal guidance on international students.

International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.

President Young on Tuesday sent this message to faculty, staff and students:

“Yesterday, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued new guidance that prohibits international students from returning to or remaining in the U.S. this fall if the universities they attend are all online.

As we understand the regulation, it does not currently apply to international students enrolled or to be enrolled in universities such as Texas A&M University where 50 percent of our classes will be in-person and fully available to our international students as they are to all our students. Students may consult the Texas A&M International Student Services website for the latest information and/or requests for information.

We support today’s statement issued by the Association of American Universities (AAU) opposing the new policy, which could have a devastating impact on international students, as well as on our university campuses and communities in which these Aggies work and live. I sincerely hope that the guidance will be rescinded in light of the AAU statement and other similar reactions. During a global pandemic, we must pull together to continue our educational mission not only at Texas A&M but across our nation.

For our international students, you are all Aggies. We support you and will keep you informed as we continue to advocate on your behalf.

Michael K. YoungPresident”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.