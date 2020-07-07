Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.

SCI-EXTREME HEAT

The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it’s only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer. By Seth Borenstein.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.

IN BRIEF:

—CONSTABLE SHOT-TEXAS — Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

IN SPORTS:

BBO-MLB-STANDOUT SEASONS-FIRST 60

Cody Bellinger had 20 homers in the Dodgers’ first 60 games last season on way to NL MVP award. Justin Verlander had nine wins and 103 strikeouts in the same stretch for the Astros and won another AL Cy Young. With only 60 games in this truncated season, a look back at how former MVPs and Cy Young winners fared in their teams’ first 60 games. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 750 words, photos.

BBO-VIRUS-OFF-FIELD BEHAVIOR

As Major League Baseball attempts to salvage the 2020 season, behavior away from the ballpark will help determine the outcome. Just like on the field, success will depend on how many players are safe at home.

FBN-CHIEFS-MAHOMES

One day after signing the richest contract in professional sports history Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes talks about the $503 million deal -- and how he intends to meet expectations. Mahomes won the MVP award in 2018 as well as a Super Bowl ring and the Super Bowl MVP last season. By Michael Marot UPCOMING: 750 words, with photos by 5 p.m. ET.

SOC-MLS-NASHVILLE TESTING

Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and are requiring further testing. The league said it would continue to evaluate Nashville’s participation in the tournament. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive.

GLF-GOLF NOTES

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shorter season in golf, and it’s even shorter for Brooks Koepka. In addition to missing three months from the shutdown, Koepka missed three months recovering from a knee injury.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.