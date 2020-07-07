Texas, OU still hopeful to play Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the State Fair of Texas being canceled due to COVID-19, both the University of Texas and Oklahoma University are optimistic about playing their storied football rivalry at the Cotton Bowl this year. If they do end up playing, it will of course be without the fanfare of the State Fair surrounding the game.

Both Texas and OU released statements on the cancellation of the fair:

Statement from Chris Del Conte on the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas pic.twitter.com/jw2pJprfp8 — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) July 7, 2020

