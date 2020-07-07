Treat of the Day: Sarah Gonzalez places 5th in global competition
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson ISD student, Sarah Gonzalez, has a bright future ahead of her in the healthcare industry.
She recently placed fifth in the “Home Health Aide” event at the HOSA – Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference.
HOSA is a student organization for kids who want to pursue a career in the healthcare industry.
Sarah competed virtually against students from around the world.
