Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Shea Groom Houston Dash Forward
Shea Groom Houston Dash Forward(Houston Dash)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom is having an outstanding start to her season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Groom was drafted in 2015 by FC Kansas City, but she joined the Houston Dash this year and has already scored 2 goals in the first 2 games of the 2020 Utah Challenge Cup.

“It’s been a lot of build up, and we were so excited when the Challenge Cup become not only an idea but a reality. For us to get out here, what you see from the Houston Dash is just pure excitement and just seizing the moment and opportunity to play football again,” Groom said.

After getting back on the pitch for the first time since the pandemic, Aggie Shea Groom has already had some memorable moments for the Houston Dash, including being named the Woman of the Match in their 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Groom recounted her goal in that match on July 4th. “It deserves a lot more credit than just the end product. It shifted across the back line into the midfield. Rachel Daly pulls out, again that’s something that’s unique about our team is that our offensive 6 can interchange so fluidly and it’s so hard for defenses. Watching your center-forward, who you think is just making darting runs behind the back-line, pull out to the wing and provide the perfect cross, it’s just hard for defenders to defend. I went unmarked because Katie Stengel made a run to the front post and we had another runner on the back post. So I just found myself in a good place, and I was just happy that the ball came to me and Rachel obviously put on an incredible ball in. I was able to finish and it was a fun, fun, fun goal,” Groom recalled.

The Houston Dash has lofty goals for this tournament. “In all reality, it’s been incredible to have two wins, but this tournament doesn’t really start until you get to the quarterfinals. We’re just trying to build with every game and then peak and hit that stride when it matters.”

The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year is also excited to be back playing for the Lone Star State since she’ll be closer to Aggieland.

“I make it down once every off-season, a couple times every off-season. I’m always going to be passionate about being an Aggie. Being an outlet for those girls and just allowing them to dream a dream that wasn’t always possible for some of us,” Groom said.

While Groom finishes the Challenge Cup in Utah, she can’t wait to be a fan again and cheer on the Aggies.

“I would be devastated as well as the athletes to not have a fall season, but I’m just hoping that everyone participates in all the healthy precautions and wearing a mask and doing all the things that we need to do to get healthy and get back out there,” Groom explained. “I really want to have Aggie soccer this fall cause it’s always something that I’m really passionate about,” Groom added.

