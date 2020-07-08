BCS Salvation Army providing free fans ahead of potential record heat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime heat is about to hit the Brazos Valley hard.

The KBTX Pinpoint Weather Team is warning residents of potentially record-breaking and dangerous heat.

For some, that means sweating it out--literally--in homes that don’t have air conditioning.

In those circumstances, Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is here to help. The local Army office is handing out free fans to those who need them.

Call the BCS Salvation Army at (979) 361-0618 or email the office at bryan.tx@uss.salvationarmy.org to place your fan request.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.