BCS Salvation Army providing free fans ahead of potential record heat
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime heat is about to hit the Brazos Valley hard.
The KBTX Pinpoint Weather Team is warning residents of potentially record-breaking and dangerous heat.
For some, that means sweating it out--literally--in homes that don’t have air conditioning.
In those circumstances, Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is here to help. The local Army office is handing out free fans to those who need them.
Call the BCS Salvation Army at (979) 361-0618 or email the office at bryan.tx@uss.salvationarmy.org to place your fan request.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.