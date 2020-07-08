Advertisement

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Specialized divers were searching the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to find those last two victims,‘' he said, noting they are likely more than 125 feet (40 meters) below the surface of the popular lake.

One of the aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office has identified the pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington. One passenger was identified as Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon. Also killed were his children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Their names were not released. Another man on the plane has not been identified.

April Upchurch, Fredrickson’s wife and mother of the three children, asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

`I am reeling from the loss,” she said. “But take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.‘'

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho, the sheriff's office said. The identities of the people onboard have not been released.

Higgins said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene.

The planes collided near Powderhorn Bay, and recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found.

Higgins said the wreckage of the two airplanes is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom. After all the bodies are recovered, the wreckage will eventually be lifted out of the lake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 9 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

News

Texas A&M police close investigation into racist notes found on student’s car

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The student who owns the car tells KBTX he stopped speaking with police because "it wasn't helpful for me to continue."

Breaking News

Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas toddler

Updated: 28 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Center girl who was allegedly abducted by her father Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Latest News

News

Brazos County Historical Commission receives Distinguished Service Award

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local doctor talks COVID-19 testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

News

New telehealth station launching in Milam County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new type of healthcare is launching soon in Cameron.

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

News

Local doctor talks COVID-19 testing

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local health care providers recommend waiting six to eight days after being exposed to get the most accurate test result back.