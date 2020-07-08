Brazos County confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,327 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 34 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

28 people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,343 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,704. There have been 22,440 tests performed.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 245

77802: 220

77803: 750

77805: 7

77806: 5

77807: 168

77808: 126

77840: 511

77841: 3

77843: 4

77845: 602

77866: 1

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 53 90 Brazos 1,327 2,704 Burleson 39 93 Grimes 293 613 Houston 31 90 Lee 37 85 Leon 34 46 Madison 25 38 Milam 40 133 Montgomery 1,049 2,654 Robertson 62 72 San Jacinto 40 63 Trinity 25 48 Walker 503 2,287 Waller 62 189 Washington 107 318

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 514 staffed hospital beds with 202 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 15 available ICU beds and 39 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 53 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 90 total cases and 37 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 93 total cases, and 54 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Grimes County. The TDCJ has reported 186 active cases and 459 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 90 total cases of COVID-19. There are 31 active cases and 58 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 37 active cases. The county has a total of 85 cases, with 45 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 34 active cases. The county has 46 total cases, with 15 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 25 active cases. The county has a total of 38 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 133 total cases and 93 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,049 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,654 total cases and 1,567 recovered cases. There are currently 31 hospitalizations and there have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 62 active COVID-19 cases, with 62 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 29

77856 - 21

77837 - 7

76629 - 3

77867 - 1

Unknown - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 23 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 48 total cases with 23 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,287 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 470 cases are active in the community and 186 are recovered community cases. 1,631 cases are from the TDCJ. The TDCJ has 33 active cases and 1,598 recovered cases. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 62 active cases of COVID-19. There are 189 total cases and 127 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 107 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 318 total cases with 179 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 99,385 active cases and 108,485 recoveries. There have been 210,585 total cases reported and 2,471,029 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,715 Texans have died from COVID-19.

246 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 37,776 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 7 at 3:45 p.m.