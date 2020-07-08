Advertisement

Bryan man charged with aggravated robbery after May break in

Brandon Hollis, 18
Brandon Hollis, 18(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is behind bars accused of breaking into a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her while she was in bed, and stealing her purse.

College Station police say Brandon Hollis, 18, kicked in the door of the Harvey Road apartment on May 13. The victim’s mother reported the incident after watching it happen on home surveillance from her phone.

After meeting with police, the victim said she recognized the defendant from a wanted poster for a parole violation. She said Hollis knows her brother and believes he was actually looking for him.

Hollis is charged with aggravated robbery. He was arrested on unrelated charges on June 29.

