Advertisement

Houston athletics cutting operating budget

(WYMT)
By Associated Press and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of Houston athletics department announced several budget cuts on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will cut 18 jobs administrative and support staff positions in the department by the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, which starts Sept. 1. Houston will cut its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year by 7.5% and its administrative budget in the same time frame by 10%.

The school is not cutting any sports, but each of its 17 sports will have their budgets cut by 5% in the new fiscal year.

Houston is also working on a more regional non-conference travel schedule for its sports to limit travel costs and staff travel, excluding for recruiting, will be reduced.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers series with Frisco on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Kelby Weyler and Jacob Ashkinos Named TCL South Players of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Kansas City’s Keller and O’Hearn test positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals say right-hander Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Bombers series with Frisco canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Brazos Valley Bombers road series with Frisco will not be played.

Latest News

Sports

Kelby Weyler and Jacob Ashkinos Named TCL South Players of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas Collegiate League
With week one of the 2020 season in the books, the Texas Collegiate League has announced Kelby Weyler of the Brazos Valley Bombers and Jacob Ashkinos of the Round Rock Hairy Men were named the TCL South Division players of the week.

Sports

Texas, OU still hopeful to play Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Despite the State Fair of Texas being canceled due to COVID-19, both the University of Texas and Oklahoma University are optimistic about playing their storied football rivalry at the Cotton Bowl this year.

Sports

MLB releases 2020 schedule

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Major League Baseball released their abbreviated 2020 regular season schedule on Monday. Each team will play a 60 game regular season beginning July 24th.

Sports

FC Dallas withdraws from MLS is Back tournament

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

THSCA Convention and Coaching School goes all virtual

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Monday that they’ve canceled the in-person 2020 THSCA Coaching School & Convention in San Antonio and will be moving to a virtual format. The abbreviated coaching school will be in the afternoons from July 19th-21st.

Sports

Chiefs agree to 10 year contract extension with Patrick Mahomes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement with Patrick Mahomes which is expected to be the “richest contract in NFL history.” The MVP quarterback still has 2 years left on his current deal, so this contract would keep Mahomes as the Chiefs’ cornerstone through 2031.