Houston athletics cutting operating budget

The University of Houston athletics department announced several budget cuts on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will cut 18 jobs administrative and support staff positions in the department by the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, which starts Sept. 1. Houston will cut its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year by 7.5% and its administrative budget in the same time frame by 10%.

The school is not cutting any sports, but each of its 17 sports will have their budgets cut by 5% in the new fiscal year.

Houston is also working on a more regional non-conference travel schedule for its sports to limit travel costs and staff travel, excluding for recruiting, will be reduced.