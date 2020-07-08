Advertisement

Ivy League places all sports on hold

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
The Ivy League has placed all sports on hold for the rest of the year for its eight schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ivy League becomes the first Division I conference to make the move, which affects the start of basketball season. The league is leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the virus outbreak is better controlled by then.

The Ivy League also was the first conference to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournament on March 10, just ahead of the quick spread of the virus in the Northeast.

