Jones Named to College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Football newcomer Jaylon Jones was named to the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Preseason Dream Team. Jones earned a spot on the publications’ Class of 2020 Freshman Defense.

Jones hails from Cibolo, Texas, and arrived in Aggieland in January as an early enrollee. The 6-2, 195-pound defensive back was a four-star prospect out of Steele High School. He was named an Under Armour All-American as well as the District Defensive MVP. As a senior, he tallied 34 tackles, four interceptions and broke up five passes.

Texas A&M football is set to kick off the season against Abilene Christian on September 5 at Kyle Field.