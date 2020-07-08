Advertisement

Navasota ISD requests input from families to help plan upcoming school year

The school district is asking families to take an online survey
(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Independent School District has launched an online survey ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.

The district is seeking input following the safety guidelines outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order.

Navasota ISD also wants feedback on the spring semester when schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey includes a number of questions including the best way to communicate with parents and students, the amount of school work your child was assigned in the spring, the difficulty of that work and did your student participate in online or paper packets?

Navasota ISD says they will use the results of the survey to help them plan for when students return to class in the fall.

You can take the full survey here.

