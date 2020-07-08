New yogurt business opens two locations in the B/CS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt is now open with two locations in both Bryan and College Station.

At Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt they serve 21 different flavors of frozen yogurt. The business prides itself on its cream based frozen yogurt, which tastes very similar to ice cream.

However, the shop does sell other flavors of frozen yogurt that are dairy-free and sugar-free.

“We have all different types of options for flavors, so we have some no sugar added, and non-dairy, a couple of reduced fats, low fats, stuff like that, so there should be an option and a flavor for everybody,” said Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt owner, Grace Tichy.

To see all the flavors available, click here.

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt offers dine-in, carryout, and curbside at both locations.

If you would like to utilize the curbside feature, all you have to do is call ahead to the location of your choice, place your order, call when you arrive, and someone will bring your order out to your car, according to Tichy.

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt is following all regulations set forth by the state of Texas, so if you choose to dine in or carry out, a Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt staff member will assist you through the process of what’s normally self-serve. According to Tichy, they are also triple sanitizing everything inside as well.

Also inside each of the Farmhouse Frozen Yogurts, customers will notice the businesses are based on a modern farmhouse feel, according to Tichy.

The interior is decorated with reclaimed wood, farmhouse motifs, and statement pieces like a metal windmill ceiling fan.

🌟ATTENTION BRYAN & COLLEGE STATION , TX 🌟Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt will be opening BOTH locations TOMORROW (07/03/2020) at... Posted by Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt, College Station, TX on Thursday, July 2, 2020

The Lufkin based yogurt business is owned by husband and wife duo Grace and Clarke Tichy, who opened their first location in Lufkin in March 2020 one week before the state of Texas shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been in Lufkin for a couple of months now, and we’ve been looking to expand,” said Tichy. “And we saw the Spoons locations were closing down and we thought it would be a great opportunity. We know that Bryan and College Station are just great areas, and we just couldn’t pass it up.”

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

The Bryan Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt is located at 2305 Boonville Rd, Suite 100. The store can be contacted at (979) 776-5670.

The College Station location is located at 943 William D. Fitch Pkwy, Suite 101. The store can be contacted at (979) 690-6950.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.