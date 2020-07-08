Advertisement

Rain Chance Dries Up...Trending to Triple-Digits

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Summer rain! Many of us had a few soggy moments Tuesday -- others heard the rumbles and saw the wet weather falling in the distance. For those that managed rain, 0.10″ to 0.75″ was common through the afternoon, with a few pockets of the area soaking up 1″ to 2″ in a short amount of time. By sunset, we will lose the heat of the day and should watch any lingering shower activity fizzle. One more small shot at rain Wednesday afternoon -- coming in the form of a few quick showers to a stray rumble dotting the map. Temperatures run in the seasonable mid-90s, but it will feel like 100° - 105° through the heat of the day.

High pressure takes over, skies turn generally sunny, and afternoon temperatures are expected to climb through the weekend into early next week. The first triple-digit temperatures of 2020 are expected by Saturday or Sunday, along with the first string of 100° days. In fact, the latest forecast calls for Bryan / College Station to tie or break a record high Monday afternoon. Factor in the humidity and we may see Heat Advisories issued -- heat index values may climb as high as 110°+ Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

