Ravens tell ticket holders no seats this year

The Baltimore Ravens have informed season ticket holders that their seats will not available this year.

The team says season ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already spent for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFL games this season are expected to be held without fans or in front of a greatly reduced audience.

According to an email sent Wednesday by the Ravens to the owners of Personal Seat Licenses, the team speculated that stadium capacity -- if fans are allowed -- would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game.

If fans are permitted to attend, seats would be sold on a game-by-game basis with season ticket holders receiving a priority opportunity to purchase in advance of any public sale.