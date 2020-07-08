Advertisement

Stanford eliminating 11 varsity sports programs

Stanford University
Stanford University(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
Stanford has announced it’s eliminating 11 varsity sports programs after the 2020-21 academic year.

Programs affected include men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling.

The university is the first Power Five school to cut any sports programs. It also said Wednesday that it’s eliminating the jobs of 20 support staff as part of the realignment.

