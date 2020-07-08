Advertisement

Suspect arrested on Highway 6 with case of drugs

Jonathan Jones, 32
Jonathan Jones, 32(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a suspected drug dealer was arrested early Wednesday with a case filled with drugs and packaging materials.

DPS says an officer pulled over Jonathan Jones, 32, just after midnight because he was following another car too closely on Highway 6. Authorities say he appeared nervous and didn’t consent to a search of his pickup truck. Officers called in a k-9 unit who indicated there were drugs inside.

After a search, officers found the case with packaged meth and heroin, as well as several pills. There was also a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat.

Jones is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and several other drug and firearm-related charges.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan man charged with aggravated robbery after May break in

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan man is behind bars accused of breaking into a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her while she was in bed, and stealing her purse.

News

Brazos County confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

Breaking News

East Texas toddler, Zamaya Whitaker, found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old Center girl who was allegedly abducted by her father Tuesday afternoon.

News

New yogurt business opens two locations in the B/CS area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Now open: Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt offers 21 different flavors of frozen yogurt at two locations in B/CS.

Latest News

News

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt Now Open in B/CS - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt Now Open in B/CS - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt Now Open in B/CS - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

A&M student creates petition asking for tuition decrease this fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The university says that at this point, they have not made any decisions about what will happen with tuition this fall.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/7

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Texas A&M police close investigation into racist notes found on student’s car

Updated: 14 hours ago