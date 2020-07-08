Advertisement

Texas A&M police close investigation into racist notes found on student’s car

The student who owns the car tells KBTX he stopped speaking with police because "it wasn't helpful for me to continue."
A Texas A&M student says these notes were left on his car last month.
A Texas A&M student says these notes were left on his car last month.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Campus police say they have closed their investigation into racist notes that were placed on the windshield of a car belonging to a Texas A&M student.

A Texas A&M University Police Department spokesman tells KBTX there will be no further action taken by the department following its investigation and after consulting with the county attorney.

“Nobody has been arrested and we determined there was no offense committed,” said Lt. Bobby Richardson, who said he couldn’t elaborate on the findings. “Our investigation is closed.”

Senior Isaih Martin said last month he found the notes on his car that was parked at an apartment complex. One note said “All lives matter.” Another said “You don’t belong here” and the third note contained the N-word.

When reached by phone for comment on Tuesday, Martin said he stopped speaking with investigators toward the end of the investigation.

"I haven't contacted them about anything and they haven't contacted me about anything," said Martin. When asked why he stopped speaking with police, Martin said, "It really wasn't helpful for me to continue." He declined to elaborate on this.

Lt. Richardson tells KBTX surveillance video was viewed by detectives as part of their investigation. KBTX has filed an open records request to see the video and to review the findings of the police report.

After the incident was reported by Martin last month, Texas A&M police immediately began an investigation and offered a $1,200 reward for information that could lead investigators to who put the notes there.

