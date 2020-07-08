Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan PD Officer Hines to be promoted

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department will promote Officer Travis Hines to the rank of Sergeant.

Officer Travis Hines is a 20 year veteran of the Bryan Police Department.Hines started his career with the Bryan Police Department in August of 2000 and served on patrol for six years.

Travis Hines transferred to the Directed Deployment Team in 2006 where he worked vice crimes such as street-level narcotics, prostitution, and gambling. In 2008, he transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division where he investigated property crimes, mainly burglary of habitations, until transferring to the major crimes unit in 2013, where he investigated homicides, suspicious deaths, and aggravated robberies of businesses.

Officer Hines has received recognition for his exceptional work and service to the community:

2003 - Bryan Police Department Officer of the Year

2003, 2004, 2006 – MADD’s Brazos Valley Officer of the Year

2004 – Community Service Citation – for his 12-month investigation, documentation, and ability to obtain a nuisance abatement on a local hotel that turned a blind eye to drugs and prostitution on the property

2005 – Community Service Citation – for his teamwork with officers in “6 zone” working in a community effort to reduce crime

2005 – Police Commendation – for his response to a domestic violence hostage situation where a male suspect had a knife to a female’s neck. He was able to subdue the suspect without using deadly force and with no further injuries

2006 – Police Commendation – for his part in stopping two robbery suspects who had held an employee hostage at a local business

2008 – Community Service Citation – for assisting the Galveston County Emergency Operations Center. He was assigned to provide security at Tiki Island after the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ike

2009 – Community Service Citation – for providing security detail at the 2009 Presidential Inauguration

2009 – Police Commendation – for obtaining a confession on 9 BVM’s in the Pecan Ridge area, sorting through the recovered property, and returning the property to the proper owners

2010 – Bryan Police Department Detective of the Year

2016 – Received Master Peace Officer Certificate

Sergeant Travis Hines’ future assignment will be in the Patrol Division Sergeant Hines is trusted and well-liked by his peers. He will bring exceptional experience to his new position and be an asset to the department as a supervisor. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Hines on his promotion.

