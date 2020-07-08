Advertisement

VIDEO: This week in Texas politics

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency released its guidelines for schools to reopen during the pandemic. The Texas GOP Convention was set to be held in person in Houston; then, the city’s mayor canceled it. ICE told international students that if they are not taking in-person college classes this fall, they cannot stay in the U.S.

It has been a busy week in Texas politics, and Texas Tribune executive editor and co-founder Ross Ramsey joined First News at Four to break down the details and reaction from power players, including how Gov. Greg Abbott in faring.

See the video player above for the conversation.

