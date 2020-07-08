VIDEO: This week in Texas politics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency released its guidelines for schools to reopen during the pandemic. The Texas GOP Convention was set to be held in person in Houston; then, the city’s mayor canceled it. ICE told international students that if they are not taking in-person college classes this fall, they cannot stay in the U.S.

It has been a busy week in Texas politics, and Texas Tribune executive editor and co-founder Ross Ramsey joined First News at Four to break down the details and reaction from power players, including how Gov. Greg Abbott in faring.

