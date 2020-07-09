Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

UNDATED (AP) - The Big Ten Conference says it will not play nonconference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference.

In a statement, the Big Ten said that limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions will give the conference the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions “based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.